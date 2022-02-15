‘Disney On Ice’ returning to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Disney On Ice is returning to Lexington.

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate! will have six performances at the Rupp Arena from May 12-15, 2022.

Thursday, May 12 - 7 p.m.

Friday, May 13 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 14 - 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 15 - 1 p.m.

Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse will lead a parade of more than 50 characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting now to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on February 22. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get access to the pre-sale offer code.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the box office.

