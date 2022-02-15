Advertisement

‘Disney On Ice’ returning to Rupp Arena

Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse will lead a parade of more than 50 characters starring...
Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse will lead a parade of more than 50 characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses.(Feld Entertainment)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Disney On Ice is returning to Lexington.

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate! will have six performances at the Rupp Arena from May 12-15, 2022.

  • Thursday, May 12 - 7 p.m.
  • Friday, May 13 - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 14 - 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 15 - 1 p.m.

Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse will lead a parade of more than 50 characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting now to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on February 22.  Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get access to the pre-sale offer code.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the box office.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV image
Person dead after shooting involving Kentucky State Police
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Vaccine injury experts said the best way to protect yourself is always pull up your shirt,...
Mistakes made during vaccinations lead to painful injuries nationwide
The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 66, aims to push for more grief training for the state’s...
Ky. family pushes for Nathan’s Law, which would require more grief training for state’s coroners

Latest News

The mansion sat off Winchester Road, near I-75 and Polo Club Blvd. It was built in 1929 on the...
Lexington’s historic Meadowcrest Mansion demolished
Mary Beth Murray Art Center of the Bluegrass' winter exhibit Appalachia from the Inside
Mary Beth Murray Art Center of the Bluegrass' winter exhibit Appalachia from the Inside
Strong to severe thunderstorms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The Blue Grass Stakes is now a Grade 1 race.
Tickets to Keeneland Spring Meet on sale Tuesday