Gov. Beshear reports over 4K new COVID cases, 17.16% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,051 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,244,139 cases. As of Tuesday, 1,765 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 322 are in the ICU, and 167 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 17.16% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,130 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 34 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 13,450.

