Advertisement

How bad are Lexington’s roads? New study shows they are costing drivers money

How bad are Lexington’s roads? New study shows they are costing drivers money
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - How bad are Lexington’s roads? That’s what one national nonprofit looked at in a new study.

The National Transportation Research nonprofit, or TRIP, released its report on Lexington area roads Tuesday morning. They found that the city’s rough roads are costing drivers money.

TRIP looked at conditions of roads, bridges, traffic congestion and even gas prices across the state. Their findings may have you clutching your wallets a little tighter.

According to TRIP’s report, Lexington drivers lose an additional $1,513 annually in the cost of driving on rough roads, the cost of lost time and wasted fuel due to traffic congestion and the economic cost of traffic crashes.

Director of research at TRIP, Rocky Moretti, says traffic congestion has returned and now exceeded pre-pandemic levels. In turn, he says they’ve found the average driver loses 35 hours annually and wastes 17 gallons of fuel.

TRIP found that 7% of major roadways in Lexington are rated in poor condition, with another 13% rated in mediocre condition.

Moretti says there are also major safety concerns.

“The TRIP report finds that, on average, over the last five years there have been 68 people killed annually in traffic crashes in the Lexington area. A number that could be reduced with cost-effective roadway features,” Moretti said.

Moretti says the state will see federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It’s expected to provide $5.1 billion for road, highway and bridge investment in the state over the next five years.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV image
Person dead after shooting involving Kentucky State Police
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 66, aims to push for more grief training for the state’s...
Ky. family pushes for Nathan’s Law, which would require more grief training for state’s coroners
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Vaccine injury experts said the best way to protect yourself is always pull up your shirt,...
Mistakes made during vaccinations lead to painful injuries nationwide

Latest News

A bill that could do away with mandatory masking in Kentucky schools is moving on from a House...
House committee forwards bill to ban mask mandates in Kentucky schools
The mansion sat off Winchester Road, near I-75 and Polo Club Blvd. It was built in 1929 on the...
Lexington’s historic Meadowcrest Mansion demolished
Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse will lead a parade of more than 50 characters starring...
‘Disney On Ice’ returning to Rupp Arena
Mary Beth Murray Art Center of the Bluegrass' winter exhibit Appalachia from the Inside
Mary Beth Murray Art Center of the Bluegrass' winter exhibit Appalachia from the Inside