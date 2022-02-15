How bad are Lexington’s roads? New study shows they are costing drivers money

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - How bad are Lexington’s roads? That’s what one national nonprofit looked at in a new study.

The National Transportation Research nonprofit, or TRIP, released its report on Lexington area roads Tuesday morning. They found that the city’s rough roads are costing drivers money.

TRIP looked at conditions of roads, bridges, traffic congestion and even gas prices across the state. Their findings may have you clutching your wallets a little tighter.

According to TRIP’s report, Lexington drivers lose an additional $1,513 annually in the cost of driving on rough roads, the cost of lost time and wasted fuel due to traffic congestion and the economic cost of traffic crashes.

Director of research at TRIP, Rocky Moretti, says traffic congestion has returned and now exceeded pre-pandemic levels. In turn, he says they’ve found the average driver loses 35 hours annually and wastes 17 gallons of fuel.

TRIP found that 7% of major roadways in Lexington are rated in poor condition, with another 13% rated in mediocre condition.

Moretti says there are also major safety concerns.

“The TRIP report finds that, on average, over the last five years there have been 68 people killed annually in traffic crashes in the Lexington area. A number that could be reduced with cost-effective roadway features,” Moretti said.

Moretti says the state will see federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It’s expected to provide $5.1 billion for road, highway and bridge investment in the state over the next five years.

