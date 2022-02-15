Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring-like surge before storms arrive

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures begin surging again today. Many of you will see those thermometers reach the mid to even some upper 50s.

These next few days will be absolutely wonderful! Most of us will see mainly sunny skies with the first shot of milder air settling in during the afternoon hours. The first push of the milder air will include temperatures around 55-60 degrees.

Our temperatures should climb to the 60s on Wednesday. Warmer temperatures will come with some very strong wind gusts. I fully expect to see gusts reach 40+ mph on Wednesday and again on Thursday. There is also a chance that we track strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Most of the severe weather chances will likely be higher south and west of Kentucky. I still expect to see some stuff come our way.

Take care of each other!

