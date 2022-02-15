Advertisement

Lawmaker files bill aimed at improving voter turnout across Kentucky

Lawmaker files bill aimed at improving voter turnout across Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Feb. 15, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker hopes to improve voter turnout across the state.

Senator Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, has filed a bill that would make it easier for people to register to vote. It would also expand early voting and extend polling hours on Election Day.

Senate Bill 159 would change the voting process in five ways.

First, it would extend polling hours on Election Day to 7 p.m. instead of 6. Thomas says the additional hour would give people more time to get off work, secure childcare, and cast their ballots.

The bill would also create automatic voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles when applying for a driver’s license unless declined by the applicant.

It would allow people who have not registered to vote to do so on Election Day. The bill would also expand mail-in voting to start early voting 12 days prior to Election Day.

With major elections coming up, Thomas says it’s important for as many people as possible to vote. He points to the 2020 election as evidence change can work.

“What we saw on 2020 was that because of COVID and our allowance of voting by mail and early voting, we had over 60 percent turnout, 60 percent turnout here in Kentucky, among the highest we’ve ever had,” Sen. Thomas said. “That’s what we want. That’s what we want as a democracy. We want everybody to come vote. That’s the ideal goal to get everybody to vote.”

When asked if he thought his bill would have a chance passing through a Republican-controlled legislature, he told us, “it’s always a good time to do the right thing.”

To be considered this General Session, Senate Bill 159 will have to pass through a committee.

