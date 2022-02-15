Advertisement

Lexington’s historic Meadowcrest Mansion demolished

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A historic building in Lexington has been demolished.

This is what Meadowcrest Mansion, off Winchester Road near I-75 and Polo Club Blvd, looks like Tuesday morning:

The mansion sat off Winchester Road, near I-75 and Polo Club Blvd. It was built in 1929 on the Hamburg Place Farm.(WKYT)

Our team was there in January as crews began tearing down the garage at the Meadowcrest Mansion. It was built in 1929 on the Hamburg Place Farm.

The Maddens owned it for years. The current owners say was torn down for new development.

