Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The suspect accused of trying to kill a Louisville mayoral candidate was found with loads of ammunition, according to a newly released police report.

Quintez Brown, 21, who now faces charges of attempted murder and several charges of wanton endangerment, was found a half mile away from the campaign headquarters where the shooting occurred, the report states.

Brown is accused of shooting at Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for mayor. Police have not commented on a possible motive.

Several shots were fired according to LMPD who was credited with arriving quickly to the scene by Greenberg. LMPD detectives said Brown came into Greenberg’s office and immediately started shooting. Four campaign staffers were inside of the office when Brown started shooting, police said.

During a press conference Monday, Greenberg credited one of the staffers with saving lives after quickly closing the door when Brown allegedly started shooting.

One of the bullets grazed Greenberg’s sweater.

Police say they got a call about an active shooter at the Butchertown Grocery building in the 1200 block of Story Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Monday. Twenty minutes later, a man matching the description given by witnesses was stopped. Brown was then identified.

Brown, they said was carrying a drawstring bag which contained a 9mm Glock handgun, a Glock handgun case and additional handgun magazines.

Police also found a loaded 9mm magazine in Brown’s pants.

The report states Brown’s clothing and bag matched the surveillance video gathered from Story Avenue. They also collected several spent casings inside of Greenberg’s office, as well as additional evidence, they said, showing Brown directed the shots at Greenberg.

Brown was a known activist who often wrote opinion pieces for The Courier Journal. He was actively involved with the Youth Violence Prevention League, Black Lives Matter and an outspoken critic of police. He was also a registered candidate for Metro Council District 5.

Brown went missing in June 2021. Local groups conducted searches for him before he was found to be in another state.

This story will be updated.

