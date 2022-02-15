Advertisement

Mercer County hires Craig Yeast as new head football coach

Yeast spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan.
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Mercer County has hired former Kentucky football star Craig Yeast as its new head football coach.

After playing for Kentucky, he was drafted in the 4th Round of the 1999 NFL Draft and played one season for the Cincinnati Bengals and one season for the New York Jets.

Yeast is the sixth head football coach at Mercer County and this job is a homecoming. Yeast played at the old Harrodsburg High School in the 1990′s and he’s glad to be home.

“I am super excited right now to be back home where it all started for me in Harrodsburg, Kentucky leading this great program at Mercer County High School,” said Yeast. “We are going to be tough, we are going to be disciplined, we are going to have great attitudes and we are going to outwork everybody. I am here to win football games, but I am here to win the hearts of young men and I want to win championships and I want to do it here in Mercer County.”

