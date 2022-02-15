People in Nicholas County struggling with water access

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One central Kentucky community is dealing with water woes.

Some parts of Nicholas County have had inconsistent water service for the past month. There have been reports that some residents have been without water for the past three days.

One resident, David Hardwick, is using what’s not frozen in his pool to flush his toilet.

“We have been having an issue with this for a month. I don’t know the exact date,” Hardwick said.

Hardwick said he woke up about 5:00 a.m. Tuesday with not a single drop coming out of his faucet. He tried again around 6:30 a.m. and had flow but with little water pressure, and even then it was still brown.

Nicholas County Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton said about four weeks ago the Carlisle Water District was dealing with a pump issue at the Kentucky River, causing a lack of water.

On top of that, a week ago the filtration system went down. It impacts both Nicholas County and Sharpesburg Water Districts.

“It’s been a major concern for our community for some time now, of pressure issues, future growth,” Hamilton said.

This affects hundreds living in the Concord area, including the judge-executive.

“The last most recent outage of water was 319 citizens, myself included, so I feel everybody’s pain,” Hamilton said.

Last week, the governor awarded the city of Carlisle $93,000 for water infrastructure upgrades.

“They need to put it to use. They need to start work,” Hardwick said.

On Feb. 8, the Nicholas County Water District issued a boil water advisory until further notice, affecting more than 300 customers on Concord Road. We tried to contact the mayor of Carlisle for comment, but he was out of the office at the time.

Hardwick has taken his complaints to state government officials.

