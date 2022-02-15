Police looking for woman accused of stabbing two other women in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for the suspect in a stabbing.

Police were called to a disorder in the 400 block of Northside Drive just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found two women who had been stabbed.

We’re told their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say a third woman stabbed the victims and ran off. Police say they don’t have a good description of the suspect. They say the suspect and the victims know each other.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

