Advertisement

Study: Getting COVID vaccine while pregnant helps protect baby too

By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Babies whose mothers were vaccinated against the coronavirus have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease.

That’s according to a new study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found infants are protected for the first 6 months of their lives.

Researchers say pregnant women who got vaccinated later in their pregnancies have an 80% chance of protecting their babies.

That chance reduces to 32% if they got it early on.

The study monitored 379 children who were hospitalized with COVID and other sicknesses at 20 pediatric hospitals between July 2021 and mid-January 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV image
Person dead after shooting involving Kentucky State Police
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 66, aims to push for more grief training for the state’s...
Ky. family pushes for Nathan’s Law, which would require more grief training for state’s coroners
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Vaccine injury experts said the best way to protect yourself is always pull up your shirt,...
Mistakes made during vaccinations lead to painful injuries nationwide

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Putin: Some troops near Ukraine leaving; dialogue to go on
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set
Christopher Thomas, 39, is charged with trafficking stolen property.
Man charged after stealing dinosaur claw worth $25,000, police say
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s libel claim against NY Times
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity