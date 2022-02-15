Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection with Lexington shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Lexington shooting.

The Lexington Police Department says 29-year-old Bruce Benton is charged in connection with the shooting that happened on January 23 in the 300 block of Glen Arvin Avenue.

Benton has been charged with assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say he is currently in custody on unrelated charges in Hamilton County, Ohio.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

