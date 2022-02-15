Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection with shooting of teen in Lexington

The Lexington Police Department says 29-year-old Bruce Benton is charged in connection with the...
The Lexington Police Department says 29-year-old Bruce Benton is charged in connection with the shooting that happened on January 23 in the 300 block of Glen Arvin Avenue.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Lexington shooting.

The Lexington Police Department says 29-year-old Bruce Benton is charged in connection with the shooting that happened on January 23 in the 300 block of Glen Arvin Avenue.

Benton has been charged with assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say he is currently in custody on unrelated charges in Hamilton County, Ohio.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV image
Person dead after shooting involving Kentucky State Police
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 66, aims to push for more grief training for the state’s...
Ky. family pushes for Nathan’s Law, which would require more grief training for state’s coroners
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Vaccine injury experts said the best way to protect yourself is always pull up your shirt,...
Mistakes made during vaccinations lead to painful injuries nationwide

Latest News

Senator Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, has filed a bill that would make it easier for people to...
Lawmaker files bill aimed at improving voter turnout across Kentucky
A bill that could do away with mandatory masking in Kentucky schools is moving on from a House...
House committee forwards bill to ban mask mandates in Kentucky schools
The National Transportation Research nonprofit, or TRIP, released its report on Lexington area...
How bad are Lexington’s roads? New study shows they are costing drivers money
The mansion sat off Winchester Road, near I-75 and Polo Club Blvd. It was built in 1929 on the...
Lexington’s historic Meadowcrest Mansion demolished