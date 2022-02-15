Advertisement

Tickets to Keeneland Spring Meet on sale Tuesday

The Blue Grass Stakes is now a Grade 1 race.
The Blue Grass Stakes is now a Grade 1 race.(Keeneland)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland Spring Meet tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m.

Daily attendance will be capped at 20,000.

Masks are recommended for guests, but are required for Keeneland staff.

2022 Spring Meet runs from April 8-29 with no races on Easter Sunday.

Post time for the first race each day is 1 p.m. except for April 9 and April 29 when the first race is at 12:30 p.m.

People can buy tickets through Keeneland’s website or the Keeneland Race Day app.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV image
Person dead after shooting involving Kentucky State Police
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Vaccine injury experts said the best way to protect yourself is always pull up your shirt,...
Mistakes made during vaccinations lead to painful injuries nationwide
Mitchell Rutledge.
Victim needed surgery after Kentucky sword attack, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Strong to severe thunderstorms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps run mild
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring-like surge before storms arrive
Jenkins scores 2,000th point.
Anderson County’s Jenkins eclipses 2,000 points in win vs. Owen County
Ashland nursing home residents share Valentine’s Day advice
Ashland nursing home residents share Valentine’s Day advice