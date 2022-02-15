Tickets to Keeneland Spring Meet on sale Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland Spring Meet tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m.

Daily attendance will be capped at 20,000.

Masks are recommended for guests, but are required for Keeneland staff.

2022 Spring Meet runs from April 8-29 with no races on Easter Sunday.

Post time for the first race each day is 1 p.m. except for April 9 and April 29 when the first race is at 12:30 p.m.

People can buy tickets through Keeneland’s website or the Keeneland Race Day app.

