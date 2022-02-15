Advertisement

Valentine’s survey: Americans are less likely than ever to have sex or get married

There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping,...
There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials.(Stocksnap from Pixabay via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, it’s also a time to reassess the state of relationships.

According to the General Social Survey, 26% of Americans ages 18 and up didn’t have sex once over the past year.

While some of that can be blamed on the pandemic, social scientists point out it is a trend that has been developing over time – on par with an increase in unmarried men and women living alone.

While younger people are struggling romantically, the percentage of people over 55 in a relationship has remained steady.

And there is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials. That means though there are fewer marriages, the ones that do happen are more likely to succeed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV image
Person dead after shooting involving Kentucky State Police
Although the house fire has been put out by the county fire department, the cause of the fire...
Mt. Sterling house fire leaves one dead
Entrepreneur Craig Greenberg announced his candidacy for Louisville Metro mayor on April 14,...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Mitchell Rutledge.
Victim needed surgery after Kentucky sword attack, sheriff’s office says
21-year-old Stacie Brugger moved to Tennessee to live with her biological mom when she was a...
Family mourns after Ky. woman is killed in Tennessee

Latest News

FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Accounting firm: Trump financial statements aren’t reliable
The FBI is looking for information leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect known as the...
FBI offers $10,000 to help catch suspect of 11 bank robberies called ‘Route 91 Bandit’
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
2 cops plan to testify about Floyd killing; prosecutors rest
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests