Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to 2018 Ky. murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman accused of killing a Montgomery County deputy jailer back in 2018 received her sentencing on Tuesday.

According to Montgomery Circuit Court, Frances Zaayer received a 35-year prison sentence.

Zaayer plead guilty in January to murder, second degree assault, and first degree wanton endangerment.

Police say she shot Shawna and David Scott in 2018. David died, and Shawna was in critical condition for several days but survived.

