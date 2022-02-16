Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Weather Threat Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to watch the increasing potential for severe storms and high winds to impact the region on Thursday. This comes as a powerful storm system rolls into the Ohio Valley from the southwest and gives us a serious clash of the seasons.

As expected, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of the region to a Slight Risk for severe storms on Thursday.

Damaging winds are the primary player as a line of strong to severe storms races from west to east across the state Thursday afternoon and evening.

There is also a small tornado risk and we can see this showing up.

These storms may also put down a quick 1″-2″ of rain, leading to the potential for local high water issues.

Temps ahead of our front may spike into the 65-70 degree range then fall into the 20s behind the front by Friday morning. That’s when some snow showers and flurries should also be flying.

The pattern turns milder late weekend into early next week ahead of another setup where we get a clash of the seasons to set up on top of us. This may lead to waves of low pressure bringing heavy rain and storms in here, but the cold air will have much more of a push behind this. That could also spell some winter weather as the pattern trends much colder to end the month and roll into early March.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.