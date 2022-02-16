Advertisement

Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements

This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMIR) – Coachella is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say there will be no mask or vaccine requirements to attend.

The music festival in southern California usually draws in more than 100,000 people per day.

This year’s headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.

Coachella organizers say COVID-19 policies could change depending on local rules.

The sold-out music festival takes place April 15-17 and 22-24.

Stagecoach, another southern California music festival, also announced Tuesday it would forego requirements for masks, vaccinations and testing.

Copyright 2022 KMIR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Police Lights
Police looking for woman accused of stabbing two other women in Lexington
The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 66, aims to push for more grief training for the state’s...
Ky. family pushes for Nathan’s Law, which would require more grief training for state’s coroners
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
EXPLAINER: What 3G shutdown means for burglar alarms
Hiram Marcum arrested
Clay County Sheriff candidate arrested

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Truckers end US-Canada border blockade; siege in Ottawa goes on
An adult and young manatee swim together in a canal, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Coral Gables,...
Officials: Florida plan has fed manatees 25 tons of lettuce
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback