Advertisement

Crews on scene of active forest fire in Rockcastle County

More than 50 fires already reported in Kentucky as forest fire season begins
By Adam Burniston
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Crews on scene of an active forest fire in Rockcastle County.

Officials say the fire is near Bright Shade Lane, which is off Sand Springs Road, south of Mt. Vernon.  Firefighters say the wind got in some power lines, caused a short, which caught a utility pole on fire, followed by the nearby woods. 

We’re told about 15 to 20 acres are burning. 

Fire trucks are stationed at three homes on Bright Shade Lane if the fire approaches homes in the area.

Mount Vernon, Climax, and Kentucky Division of Forestry fire crews are currently on scene of a forest fire off of Sand Springs Road. Any smoke seen in town or the Sand Springs area is from this fire.

Posted by Mount Vernon Fire Department on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

This comes just as forest fire season gets underway in Kentucky. The start of spring forest fire season officially began Tuesday, but the Kentucky Division of Forestry says many counties have already been dealing with issues.

Last Friday, officials reported 51 forest or brush fires had occurred across the Commonwealth. Tuesday night, another forest fire was reported in Fleming County on Goddard Mountain.

Wednesday, the low humidity levels and gusty winds could drive forest fires to occur. The good news is that Thursday’s heavy rainfall should dampen the forest fire threat, for the time being.

During the forest fire season, it is illegal to burn between the hours of six in the morning and six at night within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland areas.

We have a crew heading to the scene of the Rockcastle County fire and we’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Police Lights
Police looking for woman accused of stabbing two other women in Lexington
The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 66, aims to push for more grief training for the state’s...
Ky. family pushes for Nathan’s Law, which would require more grief training for state’s coroners
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
EXPLAINER: What 3G shutdown means for burglar alarms
Hiram Marcum arrested
Clay County Sheriff candidate arrested

Latest News

Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Police say Benjamin Call beat Ty Abner to death in the Victorian Square Parking Garage on Short...
New details in beating death of Lexington man come out in court
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
During the news conference, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order for 1% savings in vehicle...
Beshear signs executive order for savings on vehicle property taxes