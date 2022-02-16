Crews on scene of active forest fire in Rockcastle County

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Crews on scene of an active forest fire in Rockcastle County.

Officials say the fire is near Bright Shade Lane, which is off Sand Springs Road, south of Mt. Vernon. Firefighters say the wind got in some power lines, caused a short, which caught a utility pole on fire, followed by the nearby woods.

We’re told about 15 to 20 acres are burning.

Fire trucks are stationed at three homes on Bright Shade Lane if the fire approaches homes in the area.

This comes just as forest fire season gets underway in Kentucky. The start of spring forest fire season officially began Tuesday, but the Kentucky Division of Forestry says many counties have already been dealing with issues.

Last Friday, officials reported 51 forest or brush fires had occurred across the Commonwealth. Tuesday night, another forest fire was reported in Fleming County on Goddard Mountain.

Wednesday, the low humidity levels and gusty winds could drive forest fires to occur. The good news is that Thursday’s heavy rainfall should dampen the forest fire threat, for the time being.

During the forest fire season, it is illegal to burn between the hours of six in the morning and six at night within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland areas.

