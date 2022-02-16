Advertisement

Fayette Co. deputies to assist with patrols in downtown Lexington to reduce crime

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There will soon be a heavier law enforcement presence in downtown Lexington.

Tandy Centennial Park is fairly quiet during the day, but at night, business owners say there’s conflict.

“People were utilizing them as an open toilet for example,” said James Frazier, chair of the Downtown Lexington Management District.

“A year ago, crime was increasing and it was kind of feeling almost a little bit dangerous downtown,” said Sean Ebbitt, the owner of Bluegrass Tavern.

That’s why funds are being used to pay for sheriff’s deputies to help police.

“We’re just going to compliment the efforts the police department already does, increase visibility and make everyone feel and be safe while they’re downtown,” Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt said.

Sheriff Witt said her office has done these patrols before, and they worked.

“We’re glad that it has been brought back. We think it’s needed. I think everybody agrees it’s needed,” Witt said.

Ebbitt said there are dinnertime issues with the homeless population and dangerous activity often in the early morning.

“The feat is, the customers are going to say, ‘Hey I want to go somewhere else,” Ebbitt said.

He said he and several other owners in the area work closely with police.

“Most of the bike cops know the owners by name,” Ebbitt said.

He said he’s happy to know more enforcement is coming to his corner of downtown, but said he wishes the hours extended beyond 10:00 p.m.

“We also know that things are very lively downtown down into the wee hours of the morning, so we’ll adjust it as we need to make it work,” Witt said.

Frazier said he hoped to get more money from the city and they’ll still have a minimum of two deputies per shift.

