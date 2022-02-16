Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong winds and severe storms

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The stronger winds will blast across Kentucky today. Severe weather could move in on Thursday.

There will be no lack of activity around here. A WIND ADVISORY is out for today. Our sustained winds will probably blow in here around 20 MPH or higher at times. Throw in some gusts of 40 MPH or higher at times. This strong southerly wind will bring some of the mildest temperatures we have had in a while. Most will see 60 degrees or higher.

Strong to severe thunderstorms could come calling on Thursday. There is so much wind energy around us and it will be so easy for these thunderstorms to tap into it. Gusts will likely reach 50 MPH or higher. Some of those won’t even be tied to a storm! I can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado during this setup. This doesn’t have the look of a widespread tornadic event, but an isolated spinup cannot be ruled out.

On the other side of the wind and severe weather, we find highs running around the mid-30s on Friday.

Take care of each other!

