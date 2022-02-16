More than 50 fires already reported in Kentucky as forest fire season begins

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - It’s forest fire season in Kentucky.

While the official start of spring forest fire season officially began Tuesday, the Kentucky Division of Forestry says many counties have already been dealing with issues.

Last Friday, officials reported 51 forest or brush fires had occurred across the Commonwealth. Tuesday night, another forest fire was reported in Fleming County on Goddard Mountain.

Wednesday, the low humidity levels and gusty winds could drive forest fires to occur.

The good news is that Thursday’s heavy rainfall should dampen the forest fire threat, for the time being.

During the forest fire season, it is illegal to burn between the hours of six in the morning and six at night within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland areas.

