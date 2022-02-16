Advertisement

More than 50 fires already reported in Kentucky as forest fire season begins

More than 50 fires already reported in Kentucky as forest fire season begins
By Adam Burniston
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - It’s forest fire season in Kentucky.

While the official start of spring forest fire season officially began Tuesday, the Kentucky Division of Forestry says many counties have already been dealing with issues.

Last Friday, officials reported 51 forest or brush fires had occurred across the Commonwealth. Tuesday night, another forest fire was reported in Fleming County on Goddard Mountain.

Wednesday, the low humidity levels and gusty winds could drive forest fires to occur.

The good news is that Thursday’s heavy rainfall should dampen the forest fire threat, for the time being.

During the forest fire season, it is illegal to burn between the hours of six in the morning and six at night within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland areas.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Police Lights
Police looking for woman accused of stabbing two other women in Lexington
The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 66, aims to push for more grief training for the state’s...
Ky. family pushes for Nathan’s Law, which would require more grief training for state’s coroners
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
EXPLAINER: What 3G shutdown means for burglar alarms
Hiram Marcum arrested
Clay County Sheriff candidate arrested

Latest News

Police say Benjamin Call beat Ty Abner to death in the Victorian Square Parking Garage on Short...
New details in beating death of Lexington man come out in court
Rising inflation will mean people should expect to pay more for everyday items like groceries.
Beshear signs executive order for savings on vehicle property taxes
Bo List Athens-West Production of 'Steel Magnolias'
Bo List Athens-West Production of 'Steel Magnolias'
High winds blow in
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast