New details in beating death of Lexington man come out in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of beating a man to death in Lexington was back in court Wednesday.

Police say Benjamin Call beat Ty Abner to death in the Victorian Square Parking Garage on Short Street in October. In court Wednesday, we learned more about what happened that night.

MORE

We heard about an hour’s worth of testimony from detectives, character witnesses, and the victim’s husband, all to answer the question: should Call’s bond be reduced?

A detective testified that Call and Abner met at Pies and Pints where Abner worked and then went to another bar downtown before going to Abner’s car in that garage.

The detective said there appeared to be a video of the two embracing in the back of the car before Call got aggressive and began to beat Abner.

The prosecution showed that surveillance video from the garage in court this morning where the prosecuting attorney said Abner was beaten for 19 minutes, strangled, punched, and kicked to the head at least six times.

The defense had five family members and friends testify to Call’s character, saying that he is a good man who’s willing to take care of anyone at any time and denied ever seeing him get violent, even while drinking

They did acknowledge that Call had a history of drinking heavily and not remembering what happened the next day.

Prosecutors argued afterward that Call has shown a violent history when he drinks and that his blood alcohol content after when he was arrested was nearly four times the legal limit.

Ultimately, the judge found that Call was a danger to the community and decided not to reduce his bond.

A status hearing date was set for April 15.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.