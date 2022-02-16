Advertisement

New details in beating death of Lexington man come out in court

Bond hearing held for Benjamin Call in Lexington murder case
By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of beating a man to death in Lexington was back in court Wednesday.

Police say Benjamin Call beat Ty Abner to death in the Victorian Square Parking Garage on Short Street in October. In court Wednesday, we learned more about what happened that night.

MORE

We heard about an hour’s worth of testimony from detectives, character witnesses, and the victim’s husband, all to answer the question: should Call’s bond be reduced?

A detective testified that Call and Abner met at Pies and Pints where Abner worked and then went to another bar downtown before going to Abner’s car in that garage.

The detective said there appeared to be a video of the two embracing in the back of the car before Call got aggressive and began to beat Abner.

The prosecution showed that surveillance video from the garage in court this morning where the prosecuting attorney said Abner was beaten for 19 minutes, strangled, punched, and kicked to the head at least six times.

The defense had five family members and friends testify to Call’s character, saying that he is a good man who’s willing to take care of anyone at any time and denied ever seeing him get violent, even while drinking

They did acknowledge that Call had a history of drinking heavily and not remembering what happened the next day.

Prosecutors argued afterward that Call has shown a violent history when he drinks and that his blood alcohol content after when he was arrested was nearly four times the legal limit.

Ultimately, the judge found that Call was a danger to the community and decided not to reduce his bond.

A status hearing date was set for April 15.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Police Lights
Police looking for woman accused of stabbing two other women in Lexington
The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 66, aims to push for more grief training for the state’s...
Ky. family pushes for Nathan’s Law, which would require more grief training for state’s coroners
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
EXPLAINER: What 3G shutdown means for burglar alarms
Hiram Marcum arrested
Clay County Sheriff candidate arrested

Latest News

While the official start of spring forest fire season officially began Tuesday, the Kentucky...
More than 50 fires already reported in Kentucky as forest fire season begins
Rising inflation will mean people should expect to pay more for everyday items like groceries.
Beshear signs executive order for savings on vehicle property taxes
Bo List Athens-West Production of 'Steel Magnolias'
Bo List Athens-West Production of 'Steel Magnolias'
High winds blow in
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast