No. 4 UK falls to No. 16 Tennessee 76-63 in Knoxville

Coach Calipari
Coach Calipari(Chet White/UK Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky (21-5) couldn’t get it done in Knoxville Tuesday night, falling to the No. 16 Volunteers 76-63.

UK shot just 34% from the field, compared to Tennessee’s 44%.

Oscar Tshiebwe managed his 20th double-double of the season, finishing as Kentucky’s leading scorer with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Jacob Toppin and Davion Mintz also scored in double figures, both finishing with 11 points.

TyTy Washington, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, exited the game at the beginning of the second half after a fall and did not return.

The No. 4 Cats return to Rupp Arena on Saturday to take on Alabama at 1:00 p.m.

