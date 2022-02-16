Advertisement

Science Hill honors locally-owned Ridgenet Network Group

Ridgenet Network Group receives key to Science Hill
Ridgenet Network Group receives key to Science Hill
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in its history, the city of Science Hill gave out the key to the city.

Mayor Mike Hall presented the honor Tuesday night to Eric and Alex Wilson from the Ridgenet Network Group.

The locally-owned company started in 2010 to deliver broadband to unserved areas. Ridgenet delivers the service via wireless communication equipment consisting of cell towers and wireless broadband devices.

In addition to ongoing work with the city, Science Hill recognized Ridgenet for donation to its police department for equipment and communications.

“No matter what the issue may be, Mayor Mike Hall and the city council knows that they can call Ridgenet to aid in their IT services, police and emergency vehicle upfits, and city communications equipment, as well as assisting with seasonal event setups that occur within the city,” said Ridgenet CEO/Senior Engineer Eric Wilson.

A Ridgenet cell tower in Somerset is home to one of the WKYT First Alert Weather cameras.

