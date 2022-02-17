Anderson County’s Amiya Jenkins named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - When you talk about the top scorers in Kentucky, that discussion has to include Amiya Jenkins.

“With all due respect to all the other kids in Kentucky and there are some really good players obviously, I’ll take my chances with the ball in her hand,” said Bearcats head coach Clay Birdwhistell.

Anderson County’s senior star is averaging twenty points per game and has the Bearcats at 23-4, 10-0 in region play.

“It’s great,” said Jenkins. “I have a great team of sisters, a great coach and just great supporters all around. We have a great community and everybody is happy for everybody’s successes.”

“For a kid that doesn’t care anything about scoring, she sure does do it a lot,” said Birdwhistell. “She might have 8-9 points, but have 7-8 assists, because they are trying to take her away and she will spray the ball to her teammates. She wants to be the best defender in the state, after taking care of those things, she does score 2,000 points as well.”

That 2,000 point milestone coming Monday against Owen County. A 33-point performance and a post-game celebration.

“I really didn’t expect it,” said Jenkins. “It’s always been a goal of mine but to actually achieve it has been pretty awesome. It feels amazing and it’s great to celebrate with everybody.”

Everybody includes her future head coach Kyra Elzy and Kentucky star Rhyne Howard who just happened to crash the interview.

“It’s huge to do something like that. Not many people do it, so to be able to see that is great. What a blessing,” said Howard.

