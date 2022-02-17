Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Strong Storms and High Winds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a very active weather day taking shape across the state as severe storms and high winds roll through here. This is just ahead of a dramatic temp drop blowing in behind a potent storm system.

Let’s give you a little breakdown of how this system plays out:

Scattered showers and storms will be common across the state today and some could have very gusty winds.

A line of strong to severe storms develops early this afternoon across western Kentucky and rolls eastward this afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds will be likely with this line.

A few tornadoes are also possible.

The prime time for this line is early afternoon in the far west. Between 3pm and 6pm for the Interstate 65 corridor. Between 4pm and 7pm for the Interstate 75 corridor and then between 7pm and 10pm for eastern Kentucky.

With or without thunderstorms, winds may gust to 50mph or a little higher.

Heavy rainfall of 1″-2″ in a short amount of time may cause some local issues.

Temps crash behind this front with flurries and snow showers coming in here late this evening into early Friday. Temps today are in the 60s then drop into the 20s from northwest to southeast overnight. Wow. Wind chills will make it feel much colder.

As we look farther down the road, the cold start to the weekend turns much milder by Sunday with temps rebounding even more early next week. That’s ahead of what looks to become a super active setup next week. It’s on that can bring a lot of rain to our region before winter tries to flex some as we get into the closing days of the month.

