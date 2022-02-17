EKU tops North Alabama 80-76 in overtime

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky erased an 18-point deficit and beat North Alabama 80-76 in overtime Wednesday night to snap its three-game losing streak.

Michael Moreno hit a shot to force overtime and finished with a game-high 24 points to lead the Colonels.

Jomaru Brown scored 22 points off the bench for EKU and Devontae Blanton was the third Colonel in double figures with 16 points and eight rebounds.

EKU (12-15, 4-9) visits Central Arkansas on Saturday night.

