EKU tops North Alabama 80-76 in overtime

Michael Moreno hit a shot to force overtime.
Michael Moreno forced OT.
Michael Moreno forced OT.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky erased an 18-point deficit and beat North Alabama 80-76 in overtime Wednesday night to snap its three-game losing streak.

Michael Moreno hit a shot to force overtime and finished with a game-high 24 points to lead the Colonels.

Jomaru Brown scored 22 points off the bench for EKU and Devontae Blanton was the third Colonel in double figures with 16 points and eight rebounds.

EKU (12-15, 4-9) visits Central Arkansas on Saturday night.

