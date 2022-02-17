Advertisement

‘He is armed and should be considered dangerous’: Police looking for man in Breathitt County

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff John Hollan is asking for help in identifying a man in Breathitt County.

In videos posted to Facebook, a man was seen standing outside a home and looking into windows.

According to police, the man is armed and should be considered dangerous.

Sheriff Hollan told WYMT the man may have a Deputy Sheriff’s t-shirt, but he is not a deputy or affiliated with the department.

Anyone with information can call Sheriff John Hollan at 606-272-2540.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner’s office says they were called to a home on Dry Branch Road, south of Somerset,...
Teen killed in Pulaski County fire
Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.
Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky
Strong winds likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe weather threat
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

Latest News

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Lawmaker introduces bill to end Kentucky’s near two-year state of emergency for COVID-19
Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children
Christie Eckerline Murder Mystery dinner series at The Kentucky Castle
Christie Eckerline Murder Mystery dinner series at The Kentucky Castle
Temperatures will return to milder levels
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says
WATCH | Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says