‘He is armed and should be considered dangerous’: Police looking for man in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff John Hollan is asking for help in identifying a man in Breathitt County.

In videos posted to Facebook, a man was seen standing outside a home and looking into windows.

According to police, the man is armed and should be considered dangerous.

Sheriff Hollan told WYMT the man may have a Deputy Sheriff’s t-shirt, but he is not a deputy or affiliated with the department.

Anyone with information can call Sheriff John Hollan at 606-272-2540.

