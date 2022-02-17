Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe weather threat

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong winds will continue to blow through the region. Some of the gusts could reach 50 MPH or higher.

This is going to be a windy one! Gusty winds will remain strong through the afternoon and evening hours. There is a WIND ADVISORY out for everyone in our region. A HIGH WIND WARNING has been posted for the high elevations. In those areas, some of the gusts will blow in around 60 MPH or higher.

A strong line of thunderstorms develops this afternoon. It shouldn’t have any problem producing damaging winds. I am also concerned that we could see an isolated tornado spin up with some of these storms. Our high winds will already be enough of a concern. When thunderstorms are thrown into the mix, they can tap into even stronger winds that are blowing above our heads.

These storms may also put down a quick 1″-2″ of rain, leading to the potential for local high water issues.

On the other side of this cold front, we’ll see highs drop to the 30s and snowflakes will be flying!

This pattern will stay locked and loaded for a while. Next week has a setup that is conducive for heavy rain development. It is a very messy look!

Take care of each other!

