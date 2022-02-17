KHSAA ends intra-district football playoff matchups
The Board of Control voted Wednesday to end this experiment a year earlier than previously planned.
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA has agreed to eliminate intra-district football playoff games immediately.
The last three seasons, the six football classes have played in playoff games that pit district teams against each other over the first two weeks of the postseason.
