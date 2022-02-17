KHSAA ends intra-district football playoff matchups

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA has agreed to eliminate intra-district football playoff games immediately.

The last three seasons, the six football classes have played in playoff games that pit district teams against each other over the first two weeks of the postseason.

The KHSAA Board of Control voted Wednesday to end this experiment a year earlier than previously planned.

The KHSAA has agreed to do away with intra-district football playoffs immediately. Vote overwhelming and without discussion. Experiment last 3 years after a 2 year trial more than a decade ago. pic.twitter.com/OfzDPGknWc — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) February 16, 2022

