Ky. positivity rate still slowly decreasing

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,867 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,254,101 cases. As of Thursday, 1,634 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 302 are in the ICU, and 148 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 15.19% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,278 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 37 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 13,519.

