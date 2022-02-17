Advertisement

Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky

Sales of medical and recreational marijuana combined brought in $217 million in tax money for...
Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.(AZ Family)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.

The lawmakers said identical bills would be filed in the House and the Senate.

The legislation would erase misdemeanor convictions for thousands, saving millions in the criminal justice system. It would also fund substance use disorder treatment facilities, pay for providers throughout the state and create new state revenues.

