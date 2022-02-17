Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.

The lawmakers said identical bills would be filed in the House and the Senate.

The legislation would erase misdemeanor convictions for thousands, saving millions in the criminal justice system. It would also fund substance use disorder treatment facilities, pay for providers throughout the state and create new state revenues.

