LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re following some reports of high water tonight.

This is Muddy Ford Road in Scott County:

The Scott County Sheriff's office is reporting several roads flooded right now. No warnings are out. #kywx pic.twitter.com/jErilV2xKz — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) February 17, 2022

The sheriff’s office says it’s closed because of the high water.

Are you having high water issues in your area due to the heavy rain? Show us your photos/videos of flooding.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.