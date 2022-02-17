Strong winds make it tough to drive high-profile vehicles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On days where high winds are in the forecast, it’s important to be in control of your vehicle, especially if it’s a high-profile one.

There are many livestock and agricultural vehicles on the roadways in Kentucky, so it’s important to slow down and give them their distance.

Overpasses and bridges also can be more susceptible to stronger wind gusts, so it’s important to be mindful when driving on them.

“In addition to keeping your vehicle under control, you also need to be aware of what could be lying in the roadway ahead,” said Lori Weaver, the manager of Public & Government Affairs for AAA of the Bluegrass. “So whether it’s tree branches or someone’s garbage can has been blown out into the street, there are so many hazards that can befall you in gusty days like this with the wind blowing everything so again don’t drive distracted.”

If the winds are too strong for you to handle it’s okay to pull over and wait till things calm down.

