Advertisement

Strong winds make it tough to drive high-profile vehicles

On days where high winds are in the forecast it’s important to be in control of your vehicle,...
On days where high winds are in the forecast it’s important to be in control of your vehicle, especially if it’s a high-profile one.
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On days where high winds are in the forecast, it’s important to be in control of your vehicle, especially if it’s a high-profile one.

There are many livestock and agricultural vehicles on the roadways in Kentucky, so it’s important to slow down and give them their distance.

Overpasses and bridges also can be more susceptible to stronger wind gusts, so it’s important to be mindful when driving on them.

“In addition to keeping your vehicle under control, you also need to be aware of what could be lying in the roadway ahead,” said Lori Weaver, the manager of Public & Government Affairs for AAA of the Bluegrass. “So whether it’s tree branches or someone’s garbage can has been blown out into the street, there are so many hazards that can befall you in gusty days like this with the wind blowing everything so again don’t drive distracted.”

If the winds are too strong for you to handle it’s okay to pull over and wait till things calm down.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Weather Threat Thursday
Police say Benjamin Call beat Ty Abner to death in the Victorian Square Parking Garage on Short...
New details in beating death of Lexington man come out in court
During the news conference, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order for 1% savings in vehicle...
Beshear signs executive order for savings on vehicle property taxes
Officials say the fire is near Bright Shade Lane, which is off Sand Springs Road, south of Mt....
Crews fight several fires across central, eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.
Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky
“Today is a new day,” Gorton said. “A day to look to the future."
Mayor announces leadership of Lexington’s new Racial Justice & Equality Commission
One priority for lawmakers for this session of the General Assembly is addressing the shortage...
Ky. lawmaker plans to introduce another bill to tackle state’s health care worker shortage
Jonathan Coleman Blue Grass Trust 's Antiques and Garden Show
Jonathan Coleman Blue Grass Trust 's Antiques and Garden Show