Teen killed in Pulaski County fire

Fire truck
Fire truck(MGN/WGEM)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A teenager is dead after a fire in Pulaski County.

The coroner’s office says they were called to a home on Dry Branch Road, south of Somerset, around 4 Thursday morning. 

We’re told one person, a 16-year-old, was killed in the fire. The coroner’s office says they are not releasing the name of the victim.

They say no other details about what happened will be released at this time.

The Pulaski County Fire and Kentucky State Police are investigating.

We’ll keep you updated.

