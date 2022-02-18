Advertisement

Another woman comes forward with allegations against fmr. Georgetown College president

Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William A. Jones, has been terminated.(Georgetown College/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A second woman has come forward with sexual harassment allegations against the former president of Georgetown College, William Jones.

The woman also claims she was retaliated against for blowing the whistle on allegations against him.

The lawsuit was filed this week in Scott County Circuit Court. It claims Jones made unwelcome sexual advances and requests for sexual favors toward an employee, often during overnight work trips.

We should note, in most circumstances, including this case, WKYT does not identify alleged victims of sexual crimes.

In a statement, a Georgetown spokesperson told us the college does not comment on matters under litigation, “Georgetown college continues to uphold the highest of principles. actions by individuals do not reflect the institution as a whole.”

College trustees fired Jones in November. At the time, we knew he was accused of sexual assault on a female college employee and inappropriate behavior with another female employee.

In this lawsuit, the employee claims the unwanted advances started in Kansas where she knew Jones through work when he was president of Bethany College.

The lawsuit states he helped her get a raise and her husband a job, so she, “felt compelled to and did submit to” those alleged sexual demands. She claims it continued after Jones got a job at Georgetown and got her a job as well.

The lawsuit alleges Jones frequently touched her in a sexually intimate manner, hugging her, smacking her rear end and otherwise finding excuses to be alone.

The lawsuit also says, without the woman knowing, he made himself a key to her home.

The allegations surfaced after the lawsuit says this woman spoke to another female employee who says she was sexually assaulted on a work trip with Jones to Indianapolis.

That led to an emergency protective order against Jones, which was granted on the day he was fired back in November.

In addition to her sexual harassment claims, the woman also says she was retaliated against after filing a formal complaint. The lawsuit states she was fired in December.

The lawsuit says the woman is seeking damages for severe emotional distress and mental anxiety.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says
The coroner’s office says they were called to a home on Dry Branch Road, south of Somerset,...
Teen killed in Pulaski County fire
Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children
Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.
Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky
Are you having high water issues in your area due to the heavy rain? Show us your photos/videos...
Reports of high water in the area; show us your photos/videos of flooding

Latest News

The Herald-Leader reports a federal grand jury indicted Jason Cates on conspiracy and...
Man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of sports cards from Lexington store
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports over 4K new COVID cases, positivity rate below 15%
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 2/20: Dr. Crystal Miller with WEDCO; Mike Hynes with Commonwealth Alliance for Housing Solutions
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Lawmaker introduces bill to end Kentucky’s near two-year state of emergency for COVID-19