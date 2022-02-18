Another woman comes forward with allegations against fmr. Georgetown College president

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A second woman has come forward with sexual harassment allegations against the former president of Georgetown College, William Jones.

The woman also claims she was retaliated against for blowing the whistle on allegations against him.

The lawsuit was filed this week in Scott County Circuit Court. It claims Jones made unwelcome sexual advances and requests for sexual favors toward an employee, often during overnight work trips.

We should note, in most circumstances, including this case, WKYT does not identify alleged victims of sexual crimes.

In a statement, a Georgetown spokesperson told us the college does not comment on matters under litigation, “Georgetown college continues to uphold the highest of principles. actions by individuals do not reflect the institution as a whole.”

College trustees fired Jones in November. At the time, we knew he was accused of sexual assault on a female college employee and inappropriate behavior with another female employee.

In this lawsuit, the employee claims the unwanted advances started in Kansas where she knew Jones through work when he was president of Bethany College.

The lawsuit states he helped her get a raise and her husband a job, so she, “felt compelled to and did submit to” those alleged sexual demands. She claims it continued after Jones got a job at Georgetown and got her a job as well.

The lawsuit alleges Jones frequently touched her in a sexually intimate manner, hugging her, smacking her rear end and otherwise finding excuses to be alone.

The lawsuit also says, without the woman knowing, he made himself a key to her home.

The allegations surfaced after the lawsuit says this woman spoke to another female employee who says she was sexually assaulted on a work trip with Jones to Indianapolis.

That led to an emergency protective order against Jones, which was granted on the day he was fired back in November.

In addition to her sexual harassment claims, the woman also says she was retaliated against after filing a formal complaint. The lawsuit states she was fired in December.

The lawsuit says the woman is seeking damages for severe emotional distress and mental anxiety.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.