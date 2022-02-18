Beshear reports over 4K new COVID cases, positivity rate below 15%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,388 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,258,447 cases. As of Friday, 1,540 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 292 are in the ICU, and 144 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 14.34% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,119 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 46 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 13,565.

The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted to continue the positive trajectory in cases.

