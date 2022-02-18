Beshear reports over 4K new COVID cases, positivity rate below 15%
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 4,388 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,258,447 cases. As of Friday, 1,540 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 292 are in the ICU, and 144 are on ventilators.
The governor said the state is seeing a 14.34% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,119 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 46 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 13,565.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.