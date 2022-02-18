Advertisement

Beshear reports over 4K new COVID cases, positivity rate below 15%

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,388 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,258,447 cases. As of Friday, 1,540 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 292 are in the ICU, and 144 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 14.34% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,119 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 46 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 13,565.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says
The coroner’s office says they were called to a home on Dry Branch Road, south of Somerset,...
Teen killed in Pulaski County fire
Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children
Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.
Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky
Are you having high water issues in your area due to the heavy rain? Show us your photos/videos...
Reports of high water in the area; show us your photos/videos of flooding

Latest News

The Herald-Leader reports a federal grand jury indicted Jason Cates on conspiracy and...
Man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of sports cards from Lexington store
Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William...
Another woman comes forward with allegations against fmr. Georgetown College president
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 2/20: Dr. Crystal Miller with WEDCO; Mike Hynes with Commonwealth Alliance for Housing Solutions
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Lawmaker introduces bill to end Kentucky’s near two-year state of emergency for COVID-19