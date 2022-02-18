Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Active Setup Next Week

By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are coming off a wild weather ride over the past 24 hours and now we are back into a cold pattern to end the week and begin the weekend. As things calm down for a few days, I’m focusing on another super-duper active pattern taking shape for next week.

Highs this afternoon find temps in the 30s under partly sunny skies.

Another weak cold front drops in here late tonight and early Saturday and it may spit out a few flakes in the north and northeast. Skies quickly become partly sunny with temps in the 30s.

Milder winds kick in for Sunday as temps recover into the 50s. This southwest wind is ahead of another potent setup taking shape for next week. We will see a boundary setting up across our region with a few storm systems rolling along it.

The first system throws rain and some thunderstorms in here late Monday through early Wednesday.

Heavy rains may cause flooding issues during this time.

Another system follows that up a few days later and has much more cold air to work with and that may mean a farther south track.

