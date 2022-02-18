Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A split for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first part of the weekend will remain all chilly while the second half looks a whole lot better.

Temperatures are down for the next couple of days. You’ll even see highs come in below normal, again! Most of us will see highs running around the mid to upper 30s. On a positive note, it will be sunny while the chill is in the air.

The end of the weekend features highs above normal. I am thinking that highs will reach the mid to upper 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Next week is loaded with potential. Temperatures will surge well into the 50s and 60s. Unfortunately, it will come with several rounds of rain. It is a classic clash of the seasons.

Take care of each other!

