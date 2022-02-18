Kentucky Newsmakers 2/20: Dr. Crystal Miller with WEDCO; Mike Hynes with Commonwealth Alliance for Housing Solutions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with WEDCO Health Department’s Public Health Director Dr. Crystal Miller, and Mike Hynes with the Commonwealth Alliance for Housing Solutions.

Kentucky has a major problem with affordable housing at just about every level. The Commonwealth Alliance for Housing Solutions said 21% of Kentuckians are spending more than half of their income toward housing costs.

They said even before the pandemic, Kentucky was short on housing supply by about 75,000 homes, and two years of COVID disruptions have only made things worse.

The alliance is pushing a bill in the legislature that they say will help address the tough situation. Mike Hynes joins us to discuss it.

It appears we’re past the peak of the omicron surge and numbers are going down. With the optimism about that, comes caution about continuing to do what you can to protect yourself from the virus that is still very much out there.

Still, there is strong hope that the downturn in numbers means hospitals, schools, businesses and entire communities will find it more manageable.

Dr. Crystal Miller is the public health director for the WEDCO Health Department and she joins us to talk about the encouraging news.

