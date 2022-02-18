Kentucky tops Vanderbilt for third straight win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team beat Vanderbilt 69-65 Thursday night for its third straight win.

Dre’una Edwards scored 20 points and added seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Rhyne Howard added 17 points and four rebounds.

Freshman Jada Walker had 11 points and three assists, while Jazmine Massengill had 10 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Kentucky (12-11, 5-8 SEC) will look to extend its winning streak to four games Sunday at Arkansas. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.