Man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of sports cards from Lexington store

Police say he burglarized the Kentucky Roadshow shop back in September.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Tennessee man is accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a sports memorabilia store in Lexington.

The Herald-Leader reports a federal grand jury indicted Jason Cates on conspiracy and transporting stolen goods across state lines charges.

Police say he burglarized the Kentucky Roadshow shop back in September.

They say he stole about a thousand sports cards.

This was the second time the shop was burglarized.

