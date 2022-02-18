Mt. Sterling community to honor Nancy Green, Ky. native who inspired ‘Aunt Jemima’

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The famous Aunt Jemima image was on pancake boxes and syrup bottles across America for decades. The woman who brought the Aunt Jemima brand to life was Montgomery County native Nancy Green.

Now, two Montgomery County women are spearheading an initiative to make sure everyone in and around Mt. Sterling know Green’s story.

“In my heart I feel as though Nancy Green, this is her home, and she is one of our own and we have a responsibility to take care of her and we’ve not done that,” said Candace Clayton Minnich with the Nancy Green Project.

Green was born enslaved on a farm in Montgomery County in 1834. She was a servant to the Walker family. In the 1870s, Green moved with the Walker family to Chicago. That’s where in her late 50s she got the job of bringing Aunt Jemima to life by flipping flap jacks at the Chicago World’s Fair. She reportedly sold 50,000 boxes.

“She is just so undervalued,” Clayton Minnich said. “Nancy Green’s name cannot be forgotten.”

To keep her memory alive, Montgomery County natives Clayton Minnich and Taunya Jones are spearheading the Nancy Green Project. The project will produce a culinary scholarship for minority students living in Montgomery County and a road marker honoring Green.

“Now that knowing there’s going to be a marker and people walking by that reading that every day, that instills a sense of pride,” Jones said.

Clayton Minnich, the owner of a hospitality company, didn’t know about Green until Quaker Oats pulled Aunt Jemima off the shelves in 2020. She felt the need to honor Green in some way.

“Black and Hispanic, primarily women, who work for me and help me grow my company, and I think that I in some way owe it to them through Nancy Green and this culinary scholarship to give back,” Clayton Minnich said.

Green’s fourth generation nephew Marcus Hayes is happy his Aunt Nancy, not Jemima, is being recognized.

“It’s something that can be overwhelming, that it took this long for the recognition to happen,” Hayes said.

The Nancy Green Project aims to humanize Green—an activist, a church missionary, a nurse, and one of America’s first and most famous marketing pitchwoman.

“Go into a fifth-grade class and see a little white girl and ask her, ‘Do you know who Nancy Green is?’ And I want her to tell me who she is. That’s what I want to see happen,” Clayton Minnich said.

In honor of Green, there will be a pancake breakfast on March 5 at the DuBois Community Center in Mt. Sterling. Green’s relatives are expected to attend.

That culinary scholarship is at $5,000 and growing.

