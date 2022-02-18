Advertisement

Peloton launches new video game feature, ‘Lanebreak’

In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.
In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.(Peloton)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Peloton is riding into the gaming business.

On Thursday, the exercise equipment company launched “Peloton Lanebreak,” a new workout that combines “gaming-inspired fitness” content with music.

“Lanebreak” is specifically designed for the Peloton Bike and Bike+ and is available to those with all-access memberships, the company said in a release.

Peloton says it has released a new video game feature called "Lanebreak."
Peloton says it has released a new video game feature called "Lanebreak."(Peloton)

Riders control an animated wheel on “Lanebreak” and must match the cues given on their bike’s tablet.

Players control the game with the bike’s pedals and resistance knob. Reaching the highest score requires the player to stay in the right lane and to be fast enough to keep up.

The company says members can choose a variety of levels based on different types of music and workout types, with new levels regularly being added in the future.

“Lanebreak” reveals the top-ranked riders on a leaderboard at the end of the ride.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says
The coroner’s office says they were called to a home on Dry Branch Road, south of Somerset,...
Teen killed in Pulaski County fire
Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children
Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.
Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky
Are you having high water issues in your area due to the heavy rain? Show us your photos/videos...
Reports of high water in the area; show us your photos/videos of flooding

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Biden says US has reason to believe Russia ‘intends to attack’ Ukraine in coming days
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Ottawa crackdown: Canadian police arrest dozens after 3-week protest
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout
The Herald-Leader reports a federal grand jury indicted Jason Cates on conspiracy and...
Man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of sports cards from Lexington store
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone during a call with...
Judge rejects effort by Trump to toss Jan. 6 lawsuits