Police investigating after body found near dumpster at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.

The Fayette County Coroner tell us decomposing partial skeleton human remains were found near a dumpster at Stone Bridge Apartments on Cambridge Drive.

The coroner said the remains were wrapped in plastic and brought there.

Officials said they don’t have an estimate yet on when the person died and it’s too early to determine the gender.

