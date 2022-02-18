Advertisement

Police investigating after body found near dumpster at Lexington apartment complex

Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.

The Fayette County Coroner tell us decomposing partial skeleton human remains were found near a dumpster at Stone Bridge Apartments on Cambridge Drive.

The coroner said the remains were wrapped in plastic and brought there.

Officials said they don’t have an estimate yet on when the person died and it’s too early to determine the gender.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner’s office says they were called to a home on Dry Branch Road, south of Somerset,...
Teen killed in Pulaski County fire
Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.
Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky
Strong winds likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe weather threat
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

Latest News

UK tops Vandy 69-65.
Kentucky tops Vanderbilt for third straight win
Josh Paschal named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year
Questions arise on bonds after Quintez Brown’s release
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (2/17/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (2/17/2022)