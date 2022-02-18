UK Board of Trustees approves new indoor track, renovation to football’s Nutter Field House

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees on Friday approved $30 million for the construction of a new indoor track, renovation of Nutter Field House and new videoboards at Kroger Field.

The new indoor track and field facility will cost UK $20 million. The field house renovations and the new videoboards total $5 million each.

Funding for the projects will be financed by UK Athletics fundraising.

The new indoor track will be located adjacent to the UK Outdoor Track and will feature high-banked turns.

Renovation to Nutter Field House will remove the existing indoor track and add football turf wall-to-wall, something UK coach Mark Stoops has suggested in the past.

New and improved videoboards will replace those already in place in both ends of Kroger Field.

