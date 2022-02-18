Advertisement

UK Board of Trustees approves new indoor track, renovation to football’s Nutter Field House

Kroger Field will also get new videoboards
UK's Board of Trustees on Friday approved a plan to build a new indoor track, along with...
UK's Board of Trustees on Friday approved a plan to build a new indoor track, along with renovations to the football practice facility and Kroger Field.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees on Friday approved $30 million for the construction of a new indoor track, renovation of Nutter Field House and new videoboards at Kroger Field.

The new indoor track and field facility will cost UK $20 million. The field house renovations and the new videoboards total $5 million each.

Funding for the projects will be financed by UK Athletics fundraising.

The new indoor track will be located adjacent to the UK Outdoor Track and will feature high-banked turns.

Renovation to Nutter Field House will remove the existing indoor track and add football turf wall-to-wall, something UK coach Mark Stoops has suggested in the past.

New and improved videoboards will replace those already in place in both ends of Kroger Field.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says
The coroner’s office says they were called to a home on Dry Branch Road, south of Somerset,...
Teen killed in Pulaski County fire
Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children
Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.
Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky
Are you having high water issues in your area due to the heavy rain? Show us your photos/videos...
Reports of high water in the area; show us your photos/videos of flooding

Latest News

UK tops Vandy 69-65.
Kentucky tops Vanderbilt for third straight win
Josh Paschal named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year
Michael Moreno forced OT.
EKU tops North Alabama 80-76 in overtime
Alabama survives vs. Mississippi State.
Quinerly leads No. 25 Alabama past Mississippi State 80-75