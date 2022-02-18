Advertisement

White House accuses Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday. (Source: UNTV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Friday accused Russia of being responsible for recent cyberattacks targeting Ukraine’s defense ministry and major banks.

The announcement from Anne Neuberger, the White House’s chief cyber official, was the most pointed attribution of responsibility for cyber intrusions that have unfolded as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

The attacks this week were of “limited impact” since Ukrainian officials were able to quickly get their networks back online, but it is possible that they were laying the groundwork for more destructive intrusions, Neuberger said.

She said the U.S. had rapidly linked the attacks to Russia and was publicly blaming the Kremlin because of a need to “call out the behavior quickly.” She said there was no intelligence indicating that the U.S. would be targeted by a cyberattack.

Ukrainian officials called Tuesday’s distributed denial of service attacks the worst in the country’s history. But while they definitely disrupted online banking, impeded some government-to-public communications and were clearly intended to cause panic, they were not particularly serious by global or historic standards, said Roland Dobbins, the top engineer for DDoS at the cybersecurity firm Netscout.

“Most DDoS attacks succeed due to the lack of preparation on the part of the defenders,” said Dobbins, adding that most commercial mitigation services designed to counter such attacks would likely have been able to fend off Tuesday’s attacks.

___

Frank Bajak in Boston contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner’s office says they were called to a home on Dry Branch Road, south of Somerset,...
Teen killed in Pulaski County fire
Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.
Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky
Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says
Strong winds likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe weather threat
Are you having high water issues in your area due to the heavy rain? Show us your photos/videos...
Reports of high water in the area; show us your photos/videos of flooding

Latest News

A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
New study finds ivermectin ineffective against COVID-19
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout
Micheal Wilson, also known as Pretty Boy Floyd, was on the run after escaping from the Central...
Mississippi woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride