Adam Burniston’s Forecast | The calm before more heavy rain chances

Multiple heavy rain events are expected over the next several days likely leading to high water issues(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we have chilly air to kick off the weekend, milder air will return to the forecast, with our dry pattern turning more active next week.

Cold winds will be staying with us through this evening and tonight across the Commonwealth. Temperatures will cool through the 30s and then fall into the 20s after sunset, with wind chill values feeling even colder. Skies will stay clear through tonight, with dry conditions continuing as well.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower-20s, with a few teens showing up in colder valley areas. While we will be dry throughout the day with clouds increasing, gusty winds will take back over the forecast coming out of the southwest. Winds could gust upwards of 25+mph but shouldn’t reach levels where we had experienced just this past week. Highs by the afternoon are expected to get into the 50s.

We’ll keep dry conditions going through most of Monday, but our first of multiple systems will move in with heavy rain by the late evening and overnight hours. This heavy rain threat will continue through Tuesday with thunderstorms before becoming more scattered on Wednesday for a bit. Then another system moves in Thursday and Friday, renewing that heavy rain threat, and this system could also end as some wintry weather. With each system that moves in, high water issues will likely become an issue throughout Kentucky.

