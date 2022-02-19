Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold dry day before milder air blows in

Saturday’s Forecast
FastCast saturday morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is another cold start with temps in the 20s and low 30s in the bluegrass with breezy winds.

Skies are mostly clear, but as a shortwave moves through, some increased cloud cover may show up in northern and eastern Kentucky. Models want to spit out a few flurries, but most of us stay dry. Sun and clouds are likely into the afternoon as temps stay stagnant in the mid-30s. By Sunday much milder air moves in. Fair skies dominate, and temps rise into the 50s with breezy conditions. Into the workweek, an active pattern makes its way back to the Commonwealth. Late Monday the first waves looks to move in. Temps rise to near 60 degrees as heavy rain takes over into Tuesday. Flooding is a concern into the week ahead as these storms are slow-moving. Another wave moves through late Wednesday and this looks to bring higher rainfall totals to southern Kentucky. The main impacts from this system come Thursday into Friday. Temperatures play tug of war too. Keep in mind this system may start off with rain and transition to a mix. An ugly messy pattern is on the horizon and we will continue to keep an eye on it.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Wall
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children
Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says
Police car
UPDATE: Man arrested after search in Breathitt County
The Herald-Leader reports a federal grand jury indicted Jason Cates on conspiracy and...
Man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of sports cards from Lexington store
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Lawmaker introduces bill to end Kentucky’s near two-year state of emergency for COVID-19

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Active Setup Next Week
Temperatures will return to milder levels
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Colder temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A split for the weekend
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Strong Storms and High Winds