Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold dry day before milder air blows in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is another cold start with temps in the 20s and low 30s in the bluegrass with breezy winds.

Skies are mostly clear, but as a shortwave moves through, some increased cloud cover may show up in northern and eastern Kentucky. Models want to spit out a few flurries, but most of us stay dry. Sun and clouds are likely into the afternoon as temps stay stagnant in the mid-30s. By Sunday much milder air moves in. Fair skies dominate, and temps rise into the 50s with breezy conditions. Into the workweek, an active pattern makes its way back to the Commonwealth. Late Monday the first waves looks to move in. Temps rise to near 60 degrees as heavy rain takes over into Tuesday. Flooding is a concern into the week ahead as these storms are slow-moving. Another wave moves through late Wednesday and this looks to bring higher rainfall totals to southern Kentucky. The main impacts from this system come Thursday into Friday. Temperatures play tug of war too. Keep in mind this system may start off with rain and transition to a mix. An ugly messy pattern is on the horizon and we will continue to keep an eye on it.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

